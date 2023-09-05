Woman injured in oak tree collapse on Carrollton Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree fell Tuesday (Sept. 5) closing down a portion of Carrollton Avenue and sending one woman to the hospital.

The tree collapsed near the intersection of Spruce Street. Neighbors say they heard a loud bang, almost like a transformer blowing up. The tree landed in the power lines, cracking a pole.

Traffic was diverted for hours off of Carrollton Avenue between Panola and Cohn streets.

A dozen or more workers were soon on the scene trimming branches, along with Entergy linesmen restoring power for some customers in the area.

New Orleans EMS said one adult woman was rescued from a vehicle that was crushed by the tree. She was taken to a hospital but the extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

This is the second time in two months that a massive tree fell in New Orleans and injured someone. In July, a large oak fell on a teenager in Jackson Square, critically injuring him.

“I was working in my office, which is upstairs overlooking the neutral grounds here, and there was a thunderous boom,” neighbor David Baldwin said. “That was probably the transformer falling off the pole and exploding.”

Baldwin said he grabbed his dog and ran outside to see a partially crushed car under the tree. He said he saw a woman get out of the car, shaken up.

“It crushed the roof of the car in, and the windshield,” Baldwin said. “If that car had been a couple of more inches forward and the frame of the windshield not caught that tree trunk, it would have killed them instantly.”

Another neighbor, Sophia Baumann, said, “These roots are like massive. It’s like ... how did the whole tree just come down? That’s a little crazy.”

Residents said the situation didn’t come without warning. They said about a month ago, a big branch came falling down.

“The city has to come out and clean it all up,” Baldwin said. “I mean, that kind of would’ve been some sort of indication. This tree has been reported leaning before. It was looking in pretty bad shape.”

Baldwin said the city and homeowners should be more proactive about inspecting the old oaks.

“You are the stewards of grand pieces of history in this city,” he said. “These live oaks are magnificent and a treasure, and taking care of them should be a paramount concern to everyone, because this is naturally New Orleans and this is what we live here for.

“This tree right here, it didn’t appear that it was about to fall over. But I know there are ways to determine if there’s internal rot and (someone) probably should be taking that on to determine if they are, because some of these trees are leaning and could fall and kill someone easily.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.