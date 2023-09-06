BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Spotty storms tomorrow afternoon with a few downpours; Lees will be a hurricane tonight as he challenge a CAT 5 this weekend

Bruce: Few strong storms Thursday evening rush hour
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Your Wednesday has been a nice dry but hot day. Some changes come tomorrow as a boundary drops into the area brining in a few strong spotty storms and downpours from 3pm through 8pm. Tomorrow a first alert day with these storm moving through evening rush hour. Expect about 60 percent coverage late in the day Thursday. Dry conditions take over again through the weekend. A few spots could see an isolated storm, but most will stay dry.

In the tropics Lee continues to push west. It is expected to strengthen to a strong major hurricane. The current track keeps the strongest impacts north of the Caribbean islands. We will continue to monitor the storm in the Fox 8 Weather Center, but there is no threat to the Gulf at this time.

