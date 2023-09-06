Council urges Cantrell to remove communications director before special meeting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will consider removing the head of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications team, Gregory Joseph, who they say violated city policy during his role in producing and distributing thousands of pamphlets touting the mayor’s achievements in a 2022 recap.

In a letter written on Wed., Sept. 6, Council President JP Morrell urged Mayor Cantrell to “take appropriate remedial action so that the council does not have to undertake the unfortunate and regrettable steps necessary to compel his removal.”

Morrell says the council has reviewed thousands of documents during their six-month investigation into the mailers, how they were paid for, how the contract was procured, and the timing of their distribution.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

The council says Joseph violated several city policies, including; subverting the city’s procurement rules by breaking up the contract into two agreements; using public funds for a partisan political purpose by prominently featuring Mayor Cantrell’s name and image on the mailers; authorizing the work to be done without a valid written contract; and providing false testimony under oath regarding the purpose and intent behind the mailer.

Joseph testified before the council on Aug. 31, where he said the mailers had nothing to do with an ongoing effort to recall Mayor Cantrell. During the hearing, Joseph maintained that the pamphlets were not political in nature but were strictly educational brochures detailing the city’s progress and all of its officials.

“I would never produce anything with public funding that was political in nature,” he said.

Council members challenged his stance, pointing out that the mailer prominently featured Mayor Cantrell’s name and questioned how it could considered a promotion of the city. The council also raised concerns about the timing of the mailers and whether they were sent out due to the mayoral recall effort.

“We never talked about the recall,” Joseph said. “It’s y’all who put this in the context of the recall. From my position, I never ever ever considered the recall to be a threat to this office. Never.”

Julien Meyer, head of the city’s procurement office, testified that he met with Joseph and another individual and in discussing the process of securing a contract for the production of the mailers, it was acknowledged that the meeting revolved around the recall.

Cantrell has twice defended Joseph, saying there is no action to be taken.

The mayor accused the city council of “political trickery” for investigating Joseph.

A special meeting will take place on Tues., Sept. 12. Morrell’s letter indicates he hopes Mayor Cantrell will take action before then.

