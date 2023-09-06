BBB Accredited Business
Dispute between brothers ends with shooting in Independence, sheriff says

A dispute between brothers ended with one sibling shot and one facing arrest Tuesday (Sept. 5)...
A dispute between brothers ended with one sibling shot and one facing arrest Tuesday (Sept. 5) in Independence, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A dispute between brothers led to one being hospitalized and another facing arrest following a shooting, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 5).

Few details were provided, including the brothers’ names, ages and the wounded man’s condition. The TPSO said only that the dispute ended in a shooting around 6:30 p.m. somewhere on East Cooper Road in Independence.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said the shooting victim was being treated for injuries at a hospital, while “charges are pending” for the shooting suspect. No other injuries were reported.

