Dispute between brothers ends with shooting in Independence, sheriff says

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A dispute between brothers led to one being hospitalized and another facing arrest following a shooting, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 5).

Few details were provided, including the brothers’ names, ages and the wounded man’s condition. The TPSO said only that the dispute ended in a shooting around 6:30 p.m. somewhere on East Cooper Road in Independence.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said the shooting victim was being treated for injuries at a hospital, while “charges are pending” for the shooting suspect. No other injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.