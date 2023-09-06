BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

First NBC founder Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud

The failure of First NBC Bank in 2017 cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit...
The failure of First NBC Bank in 2017 cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit insurance fund nearly $1 billion, federal prosecutors said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former First NBC Bank president and CEO Ashton Ryan was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 6) to serve more than 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud.

Ryan, 75, was convicted by a federal jury on Feb. 9, found guilty of all 46 counts he faced. Former First NBC senior vice president Fred Beebe was acquitted in the same trial of seven counts he faced.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon imposed a sentence of 170 months -- 14 years and two months -- for Ryan’s crimes, which included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 36 counts of bank fraud, and nine counts of making false entries in bank records.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ryan from 2006-2017 conspired and worked to defraud the bank through a variety of schemes, most notably by disguising the true financial status of certain borrowers and their troubled loans and then concealing the true financial condition of the bank from its board of directors and auditors.

Related coverage

First NBC founder and CEO, Ashton Ryan, and 3 others indicted for bank fraud, conspiracy

Founder of NBC Bank, Ashton Ryan, found guilty of bank fraud

Federal prosecutors said Ryan and others made false statements about the borrowers and their loans, omitting the truth about the borrowers’ inability to pay their debts without getting new loans. As a result, the balance on those borrowers’ loans continued to grow, ultimately leading to the failure of First NBC on April 28, 2017, about four months after Ryan stepped down as president.

Government attorneys said the bank’s failure cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s deposit insurance fund nearly $1 billion.

“This was a theft of epic proportions that grew from within that ultimately harmed the New Orleans economy,” acting U.S. attorney Duane Evans said in a statement after Ryan’s conviction. “This case shows the dedication of this office, along with our law enforcement partners, to prosecuting crime wherever it happens. Be it on the streets of our neighborhoods, or in boardrooms downtown, this office will dedicate the time and resources to investigate and bring culprits to justice.”

Ryan faced a maximum sentence of up to 30 years on each count. He was ordered to surrender to federal prison officials by Nov. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A dispute between brothers ended with one sibling shot and one facing arrest Tuesday (Sept. 5)...
Dispute between brothers ends with shooting in Independence, sheriff says
Intruder dead, 2 others injured in Slidell home invasion, deputies say
Intruder dead, 2 others injured in Slidell home invasion, deputies say
A suspected intruder was shot and killed by residents of a home in the 100 block of Rue de la...
Intruder dead, 2 others injured in Slidell home invasion, deputies say
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen