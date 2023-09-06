BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Flame tailgating not allowed at LSU this weekend

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a news release from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Louisiana's Supreme Court in September 2022 suspended the law license of Nicole Burdett, a...
DA Jason Williams’ co-defendant Nicole Burdett sentenced to probation for tax fraud
A record hot 2023 summer.
Summer 2023 was the hottest on record - and by a lot
Cantrell again defends communications director scrutinized over mailers
Council urges Cantrell to remove communications director before special meeting
Nicole Burdett to be sentenced for tax fraud
Nicole Burdett to be sentenced for tax fraud
First NBC founder Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud
First NBC founder Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud