BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Lafitte artist

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - Sometimes, people make bad decisions that propel them down a dark path. It happened to an aspiring artist from the town of Jean Lafitte, who subsequently turned years spent behind bars into time developing his skills as an artist in the heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Lafitte artist
Southern Decadence visitors enjoy food, fun at Drag Brunch events
Southern Decadence, Garth Brooks light up New Orleans
Southern Decadence, Garth Brooks light up New Orleans
At the Gator Chateau along I-10 near Jennings, visitors can pet alligators while also hearing...
Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators