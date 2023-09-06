Hurricane Lee forms and is set to rapidly intensify

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The latest National Hurricane Center advisory updates Tropical Storm Lee to a Category 1 hurricane. Lee is the 4th hurricane for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

With sustained winds of 75 mph, Lee is moving WNW at 14 mph, and it expected to rapidly intensify by the end of the week.

It’s expected to become a major hurricane as a Category 3 by Friday and a high-end Category 4 by the weekend with winds of 150 mph. That would be just 7 mph shy of becoming a Category 5.

Those in the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico will want to monitor Lee’s track and intensity as it could make a very close pass by this weekend. Most models have Hurricane Lee moving northward and tracking through the western Atlantic between the United States and Bermuda.

Hurricane Lee's forecast track. (WVUE Fox 8)

