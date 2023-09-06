BBB Accredited Business
Kendre Miller among a group of players missing practice Wednesday

Kendre Miller scored a touchdown against the Chargers in the preseason.
Kendre Miller scored a touchdown against the Chargers in the preseason. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Running back Kendre Miller missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Saints will already be shorthanded on Sunday with the suspension of Alvin Kamara. If they don’t have the services of Miller, Jamaal Williams could see a significant amount of carries against the Titans.

Others missing the workout: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder).

Ryan Ramczyk and Jimmy Graham used Wednesday as a rest day.

The Saints are a 3-point favorite over the Titans.

