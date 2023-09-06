Kendre Miller among a group of players missing practice Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Running back Kendre Miller missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.
The Saints will already be shorthanded on Sunday with the suspension of Alvin Kamara. If they don’t have the services of Miller, Jamaal Williams could see a significant amount of carries against the Titans.
Others missing the workout: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin) and safety J.T. Gray (shoulder).
Ryan Ramczyk and Jimmy Graham used Wednesday as a rest day.
The Saints are a 3-point favorite over the Titans.
