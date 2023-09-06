A little September heat with some storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just because the calendar flips to September doesn’t mean the heat goes away, especially this year.

It’s going to be a hot September day for your Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 90s in most spots. Mixing those temperatures with the moisture levels out there will make it feel like the triple digits for most of the afternoon. There is a stray storm chance in today’s forecast, around 20% or less.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, I’m seeing some better storm chances in the forecast. Thursday I’ve ramped up the rain threat to 60% as by mid to late afternoon, an impulse dropping down from the north likely yields widespread storm activity. Ahead of those storms, it will be hot as highs try to jump into the upper 90s.

This weekend the storm chances should drop just a tad and there may in fact be a little lower humidity trying to work down from the north. We’ll see if we can manage to get in on that “drier” air mass...right now it doesn’t look too promising.

All the talk in the tropics over the next several days will be on Lee which is expected to become an intense, major hurricane by the weekend. Most intensity guidance shows Lee becoming either a Category 4 or 5 storm over the next several days. A large weakness off the East Coast will likely turn this storm north before getting to any land areas. The Gulf looks void of any storm threats over the next 10 days!

