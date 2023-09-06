BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lower Algiers coast placed under new boil water advisory, second in 3 days

The lower Algiers coast was placed under a precautionary boil water advisory on Wednesday...
The lower Algiers coast was placed under a precautionary boil water advisory on Wednesday (Sept. 6), the area's second such alert in three days.(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lower Algiers coast was placed under a new boil water advisory Wednesday (Sept. 6) after the Sewerage and Water Board said water pressure in the area had dropped to an unsafe level.

It is the second time in three days that the West Bank area has been placed under a precautionary boil order. A water main break in the Tall Timbers neighborhood prompted a 25-hour advisory from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon.

The area in Wednesday’s advisory is nearly identical to that alerted earlier this week. The S&WB said the advisory pertains to the lower coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge.

During the advisory, customers are advised not to use or consume tap water unless it has been brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute. Residents can also used bottled water as an alternative for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, mixing baby formula and washing produce.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

New Orleans gears up for Super Bowl LIX, uniting agencies for unprecedented security preparedness
NOPD manpower could be supplemented by other agencies for Super Bowl LIX
Hurricane Lee's forecast track.
Hurricane Lee forms and is set to rapidly intensify
DA Jason Williams' co-defendant Nicole Burdett gets probation for tax crimes
New Orleans gears up for Super Bowl LIX, uniting agencies for unprecedented security preparedness
New Orleans gears up for Super Bowl LIX, uniting agencies for unprecedented security preparedness