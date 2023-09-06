Lower Algiers coast placed under new boil water advisory, second in 3 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lower Algiers coast was placed under a new boil water advisory Wednesday (Sept. 6) after the Sewerage and Water Board said water pressure in the area had dropped to an unsafe level.

It is the second time in three days that the West Bank area has been placed under a precautionary boil order. A water main break in the Tall Timbers neighborhood prompted a 25-hour advisory from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon.

The area in Wednesday’s advisory is nearly identical to that alerted earlier this week. The S&WB said the advisory pertains to the lower coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge.

During the advisory, customers are advised not to use or consume tap water unless it has been brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute. Residents can also used bottled water as an alternative for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, mixing baby formula and washing produce.

