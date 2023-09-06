New Orleans gears up for Super Bowl LIX, uniting agencies for unprecedented security preparedness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is excitedly buzzing, ready to host the iconic Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, marking its grand return after 13 years.

Super Bowl LIX brings tens of thousands of tourists and focuses worldwide attention, and a former police chief says securing such an event is a big job.

“Imagine Mardi Gras times seven for 10 days. It is a monumental undertaking,” said Loyola professor and former NOPD Supt.

Ronal Serpas has been involved in planning for two previous Super Bowls, as chief of operations for the New Orleans Police Department in 1997 and as police superintendent in 2013, and he worries about the department’s ability to handle such an event in 2025.

“In 1997 we were 1500; in 2013 we were 1200; effectively now, the police department is around 900. That’s a gap of 400 officers,” said Serpas.

Saints vice president Greg Bensel tells Fox 8, ‘For our upcoming Super Bowl, fan and event security is a major priority to the NFL, the New Orleans Saints, the greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the city of New Orleans.

It is one of the most important and often discussed topics as we prepare to host the game. planning meetings have included all elements of law enforcement from our entire state that would supplement the New Orleans police department.

“If I was on the council, I would be demanding public hearings from the administration to explain how we’re going to meet these tremendous Super Bowl demands on our community,” said Serpas.

“I think if we could schedule monthly meetings with the NOPD generally on manpower, that would be helpful,” said city councilmember J.P. Morrell, who added, “We do have to do a set number bomb sweeps and canines and I would expect that since NOPD is at its lowest points is the 1940s, we don’t meet that criteria.”

NOPD spokesperson Karen Boudrie says, “Our special events team has begun discussions.’

A spokesman for the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office says they have supported the city in the past and will continue to do so in the future regarding big events. The city will also get support from state police and at least 11 federal agencies.

