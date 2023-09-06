Nicondra: Mostly dry and sunny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful blue sky and sunshine across the area, but still on the hot side with high temperatures running several degrees above the long term average of 90 in the middle 90s for most areas by the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible, but most locations will stay dry through the afternoon. A weak boundary pushes through Thursday bringing a slightly better chance for rain. Expect about 60 percent coverage with spotty showers through the day and a few down pours. Dry conditions take over again through the weekend. A few spots could see an isolated storm, but most will stay dry.

In the tropics Lee continues to push west. It is expected to strengthen to a strong major hurricane. The current track keeps the strongest impacts north of the Caribbean islands. We will continue to monitor the storm in the Fox 8 Weather Center, but there is no threat to the Gulf at this time.

