BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night (Sept. 5) on I-10 East near the...
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night (Sept. 5) on I-10 East near the Bullard Avenue exit, the NOPD said.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian who attempted to cross eastbound Interstate 10 in New Orleans East was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday night (Sept. 5), the NOPD said.

The male victim’s name and age have not been disclosed. The NOPD said only that the fatal accident occurred near the Bullard Avenue exit around 10:40 p.m. Police said the victim was “walking across I-10″ in the middle and right lanes when he was struck by three vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A record hot 2023 summer.
Summer 2023 was the hottest on record - and by a lot
Cantrell again defends communications director scrutinized over mailers
Council urges Cantrell to remove communications director before special meeting
Nicole Burdett to be sentenced for tax fraud
Nicole Burdett to be sentenced for tax fraud
First NBC founder Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud
First NBC founder Ashton Ryan sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for bank fraud
Testimony continues in latest hearing over NOPD's handling of Officer Vappie investigation
Testimony continues in latest hearing over NOPD's handling of Officer Vappie investigation