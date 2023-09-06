Pedestrian struck, killed crossing I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian who attempted to cross eastbound Interstate 10 in New Orleans East was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday night (Sept. 5), the NOPD said.

The male victim’s name and age have not been disclosed. The NOPD said only that the fatal accident occurred near the Bullard Avenue exit around 10:40 p.m. Police said the victim was “walking across I-10″ in the middle and right lanes when he was struck by three vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

