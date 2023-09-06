Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian walking on eastbound Interstate 10 in New Orleans East was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday night (Sept. 5), the NOPD said.

Police initially provided no details about the victim, including the person’s age or gender. The NOPD said only that the fatal accident occurred near the Bullard Avenue exit around 10:40 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

