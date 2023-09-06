Sucette Harbor project stalled by unanimous Mandeville council vote

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The Mandeville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday (Sept. 5) to stall plans for the proposed multimillion-dollar retirement community Sucette Harbor.

Woodward Interest, the developers for the proposed site, told Fox 8 they are extremely disappointed with the way the situation played out and will be exploring their options.

At a packed special meeting Tuesday, the council took up a proposal that would have changed the zoning of the land from residential use to combined use, allowing for both an apartment complex and proposed amenities including a hotel and marina.

But with the unanimous vote against the amended ordinance, the proposal essentially has been taken off the table and returned to square one, if the same developers want to move forward with the property.

Woodward Investments’ initial site plan underwent several cuts in the drafting of the ordinance, notably to the number of apartment units the project would be allowed.

The original plan had 201 units, but that number was knocked down to 178 after initial resistance from neighboring residents and the council. And after an amendment put forth by Councilman Jason Zuckerman in July, the proposed number was slashed to 90 units, to the developers’ dismay.

Developer Bill Hoffman opened Tuesday’s meeting by saying his company could not prepare a site plan under those restrictions and that each element in the plan is dependent on the other.

The main concerns from residents stayed consistent all summer: Worries that the development would disrupt traffic and bring too much light and noise to the quiet lakefront community.

More amendments were added Tuesday night as the public was invited to comment on the motions. In that public comment, criticism from opponents extended beyond the developers and toward the council itself.

“If this gets voted down because of all the rules that they’re putting in, there’s not going to be another developer coming in my lifetime, and I’ve been here 30 years waiting for this,” said one resident of the neighboring Tops’l Condominiums in Mandeville. “People who live there understand how much of an improvement this will be to the area.”

Residents against the development expressed solidarity by wearing red clothing to the meeting, with many holding signs in the community center all meeting long.

Another resident said the current marina is in need of improvement, but couldn’t support the Woodward project as a solution.

“I totally agree. It is in disrepair and it’s getting worse,” the resident said. “But I don’t feel that building a hotel is the solution to that problem.”

The land in question was donated to the LSU Health Foundation by the Copeland family. LSU Health leased the property to Woodward Interests, and the developers pledged 60 percent of the proceeds from Sucette Harbor’s leasing fees would go toward cancer research.

