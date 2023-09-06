BBB Accredited Business
Summer 2023 was the hottest on record - and by a lot

Persistent heatwaves spiked temperatures that are now in the history books
A record hot 2023 summer.
A record hot 2023 summer.(WAFB)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Global temperatures for summer 2023 have soared to heights never recorded. That’s according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The summer global average temperature is derived from the combined months of June, July and August. That temperature this year was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.2 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s .66 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

This comes amid record heatwaves that baked much of the Northern Hemisphere resulting in daily record heat for much of the southern United States, southern Europe and Japan.

August was also a record-breaking month globally with an average temperature of 16.82 degrees Celsius (62.2 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s .71 degrees warmer than the average global August temperature.

2023 global August temperatures.
2023 global August temperatures.(WVUE Fox 8)

Local Heat

But it wasn’t just a global heat record. Locally, we also broke records for the hottest summer. Persistent heatwaves brough record daytime highs and overnight lows to much of the southern United States - including southeast Louisiana.

Hottest summer records using the averages of the highs and lows between June and August.
Hottest summer records using the averages of the highs and lows between June and August.(WVUE Fox 8)

New Orleans Int’l recorded its hottest summer on record behind 2016 - and it was broken by a longshot.

This year brought the most 100-degree days for New Orleans at 17. The second highest number of 100-degree days was from 1980 with five. The last year to see a 100-degree day was 2016 with one day.

The summer of 2023 also brought the hottest daytime high ever recorded for New Orleans. On August 27, a new record was set at 105 degrees. That broke the old record of 102 degrees from 1980.

Hottest summer on record.
Hottest summer on record.(WVUE Fox 8)

