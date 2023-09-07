BBB Accredited Business
11-year-old threatened to shoot teachers at Slidell school, sheriff says

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Slidell say they have arrested an 11-year-old student who allegedly made comments about shooting teachers at his elementary school.

“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this.”

St. Tammany deputies say that they were notified Wednesday (Sept. 6) morning after parents notified school administration of an incident the student was allegedly involved in during the afternoon car line.

Other students told faculty on campus that they saw the student in question making gun-like hand gestures at teachers while saying that he wanted to shoot them.

Deputies say the student was arrested for terrorizing and a summons was issued to a parent to appear in court.

