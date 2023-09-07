BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Spotty strong storm through this evening ; Eye popping out on Lee

Bruce: Lee getting stronger faster
Bruce: Lee getting stronger faster(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak front is moving into the area this evening and overnight. Storms will develop as the front approaches just in time for after school car pool and activities. The rain will linger through the evening commute, dinner and into the late night for some. Isolated areas could see an inch plus of rain. Some of the storms will have heavy rain amounts causing a street or two to pond or flood. The front that helps trigger the rain will stall near the coast possibly leaving a focus for another round of showers and storms into Friday. Once the front slips far enough south we’ll have a north wind and drier conditions with lower humidity through the weekend.

Hurricane Lee’s eye is popping as he continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. It became a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning. It’s current forecast shows it developing into a Category 5 storm with winds topping 160 mph, but the forecast track remains north of the Antilles. We will continue to monitor in the Fox 8 Weather Center, but there is no threat to the Gulf. The east coast is on high alert as the patch could get closer in the next 7 days.

Morning weather update for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 a.m.