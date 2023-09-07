Family speaks after inmate becomes 10th death in custody this year at Fulton County, Georgia

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The family of a Fulton County Jail inmate who died Sunday is speaking out for the first time — demanding transparency and accountability within Fulton County’s correctional facilities.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check on Aug. 31, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. They said staff tried to revive him and when that was unsuccessful, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Delmore died on Sunday, making him the 10th inmate to die while in custody at the Fulton County Jail this year. In August, the jail reported one inmate death each week.

Delmore was booked at the jail on April 1 after he was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement charges, according to records. He was being held on a $2,500 bond.

Attorney Mawuli Davi, standing next to the mother of Shawndre Delmore, holds a photo of Shawndre Delmore, who died Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

On Thursday, Delmore’s family, along with their legal team, shared their devastation and concerns surrounding the incident.

The family said Fulton County officials told them Delmore died from cardiac arrest, but attorneys claimed he “had no known prior medical conditions.”

“This young man was not convicted of a crime. he was simply being held,” attorneys said. “And even if he were convicted, he would not be convicted to a death sentence.”

“My son was so loving. He wouldn’t harm anybody. He didn’t deserve to die like this. He had his whole life ahead of him,” mother Natasha Holoman said.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31. He died on Sunday at Grady Memorial Hospital. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Holoman said she and her son’s grandmother, Patricia Delmore, flew from their home in Louisiana to Atlanta when they learned Delmore was in the ICU.

“I wasn’t expecting to see my son in the condition he was in when I came out here,” Holoman said. “I thought I would be able to take my son with me back home, but that didn’t happen.”

The news of Delmore’s death comes a week after the death of another inmate, Samuel Lawrence, who reportedly sent a letter to the federal courthouse in Atlanta asking for help surrounding his treatment at the jail.

A portion of the 12-page handwritten letter reads, “Can you please tell someone to check on me? Get help. Get help, please. They’re hurting me in here.”

In July, the Department of Justice launched a civil investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

According to the DOJ, the investigation is looking at the living conditions at the jail, access to medical and mental health care, history of conditions at the jail, use of force and the structural safety of the jail. The investigation is also looking into whether “Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office discriminate against persons with psychiatric disabilities inside the jail,” the DOJ said.

Earlier this year, a camera captured crumbling ceilings, decaying walls, exposed wiring and rows of inmates sleeping inches from the floor.

Sheriff Patrick Labat said that the jail is negotiating with other facilities to move inmates — including to out-of-state detention centers.

“The recent outbreak of violence at the Fulton County Jail is of grave concern but unfortunately is not surprising considering the long-standing, dangerous overcrowding and the crumbling walls of the facility that are literally being crafted into makeshift weapons that inmates use to attack each other and staff,” he said.

Mawuli Davis, who is among the attorneys representing Delmore’s family, said they are drafting a letter demanding to see any evidence related to Delmore’s death. They’re also demanding access to interview any inmates who might’ve come into contact with Delmore the day he died.

“Immediately, someone has to come in and take control, and we have to clear out the people that are there,” he said. “I mean, this is a death trap.”

