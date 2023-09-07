BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former New Orleans priest indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft

Lawrence Hecker
Lawrence Hecker
By Ashlyn Brothers and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker has been indicted by an Orleans Parish Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crimes against nature, and theft, announced District Attorney Jason Williams.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. outside of Williams’ office.

The indictment follows disturbing revelations that Hecker had previously confessed to molesting multiple teenagers dating as far back as 1966, as reported by documents obtained by The Guardian in June. The documents shed light on a deeply troubling history of abuse within the church.

See also: New Orleans priest confessed to molesting multiple teenagers and was protected by the archdiocese, unsealed documents show

According to the documents, former archbishops, including Phillip Hannan, were aware of Hecker’s sexual abuse of young boys. Hecker’s confessions detailed his misconduct or abuse of seven teenagers between 1966 and 1979. These incidents involved “overtly sexual acts,” with one shocking incident occurring during an overnight trip to a Texas theme park.

Hecker oversaw the archdiocese’s scouting program from 1966 to 1972, a position that provided him access to numerous teenagers. Hecker admitted to his superiors in 1999 that he had either sexually molested or shared a bed with multiple teenagers he had met during his tenure as a priest.

In his confession, Hecker attributed his actions to “a time of great change in the world and in the church” and stated, “I succumbed to its zeitgeist.”

Hecker continued working for the church until his retirement in 2002 and received retirement benefits until 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

David Cauthron
Trial date set for former Addis police officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit
19-year-old Jaquaveon Nicholes, of Independence, was arrested Thursday (Sept. 6) in connection...
Dispute between brothers ends with shooting in Independence, sheriff says
Arrest graphic
11-year-old threatened to shoot teachers at Slidell school, sheriff says
DA Jason Williams' co-defendant Nicole Burdett gets probation for tax crimes