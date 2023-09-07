Gov. Edwards touts state funding for Higher Ed during a stop at LSU Health New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During a stop at the LSU Health Sciences Center, an LSU Health New Orleans facility, Governor John Bel Edwards got hands-on experience inside a simulated operating room. Edwards stopped there to talk about state investments in higher education.

“You invest in what you prioritize,” said Edwards as dozens of healthcare professionals and LSU Health medical students looked on.

Louisiana is currently flush with cash, but when Edwards took office nearly eight years ago, he had to deal with a $2 billion deficit.

“We have actually increased state higher education funding per student by 34 % since fiscal year ‘17 and it puts us ahead of the pack if you look at nationally,” said Edwards.

State money helps LSU Health New Orleans.

Dr. Steve Nelson is interim chancellor at LSU Health New Orleans.

“We provide the majority of the physicians for the state, dentists for the state, our nursing school is ranked in the top 10 in the United States, so we provide most of the healthcare professionals that are going to take care of you and me,” said Nelson.

During the state’s budget crises, higher education had to deal with the prospect of deep funding cuts but things are different now.

“It’s really night and day,” said Nelson. “This fiscal year the [LSU] Health Sciences Center received over $110 million dollars and many of those dollars will go to rehabilitating facilities that were over 30 to 40 years old. I had NIH-funded researchers that were in laboratories where their roofs were leaking and they had tarps collecting the water to run into their sinks.”

While Edwards thanked healthcare professionals for their work more of them are needed in the state.

“There are 95,000 job openings in Louisiana for healthcare professionals, there are similar stories across the country and so there’s tremendous demand for healthcare professionals,” he said.

Obtaining a medical education is not cheap but Nelson said LSU Health New Orleans does what it can to help students.

“In some of the programs we are trying to deal with that. We have support for what we call the rural track program so that if you commit to practicing in rural Louisiana, in a primary care specialty we’ll forgive your four years of free tuition and again that lifts the debt out from that individual so they can practice the sort of medicine that they want to do. Similarly, we’re going to start that program in dental,” said Nelson.

He added that LSU Health has a major impact on the economy.

“It is an investment that provides an impressive return as well. LSU Health New Orleans generates more than 9,000 jobs and an economic impact of $1.6 billion annually.”

Healthcare professionals also applauded Edwards for expanding government-funded Medicaid on his first day in office. He said it is needed to help the working poor who have jobs but no health coverage and he is confident his successor as governor will keep Medicaid expansion in place.

“The consequences would be immediate and severe, so today we have an uninsured rate below the national average, it would skyrocket back up to where it was, 23%, 24% something like that, among the nation’s highest. Our hospitals would be reimbursed less for the care that they render,” said Edwards.

