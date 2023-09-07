High heat today ahead of late day storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High heat and a rain chance will make for a little bit of everything in today’s forecast.

Highs are set to soar on us by this afternoon as we see most locations trend into the upper 90s. There is a front working down from the north which will tap into that high heat leading to a road of storms late today. Those storms that do get going will have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy rains. Today’s rain threat will be around a 60% coverage.

This front does look to have just enough of a push from the north to make it down to the coast on Friday. This will yield a drier, northerly breeze blowing in and a big drop in the humidity by the weekend. In fact, Saturday and Sunday are looking like awesome weather days as less humid air takes hold of our region leading to pleasant mornings/evening but hot days. Highs will still be in the lower to middle 90s even behind this “front”.

Looking ahead to next week, the humidity will make a return by Monday but rain chances likely hold off until the middle of the week.

Hurricane Lee is the big story in the tropics as it’s excepted to become either a Category 4 or 5 hurricane as it moves over the open Atlantic Ocean. The current forecast keeps Lee away from any land areas over the next week and given the current pattern, I don’t see any path to the Gulf of Mexico. As the storm turns north and unravels come next week, maybe the Canadian Maritimes have to worry about some impacts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.