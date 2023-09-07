BBB Accredited Business
Lee set to make Atlantic hurricane history

Lee is forecast rapidly intensify to a Category 5 hurricane
Hurricane Lee's track as of 10 am on Thursday, Sept 7.
Hurricane Lee's track as of 10 am on Thursday, Sept 7.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lee could be a major hurricane as early as late Thursday and continue to rapidly intensify to a Category 5 by the weekend. This would be only the second ever recorded Category 5 hurricane to develop in the Atlantic during an El Nino September - and it’s all about this year’s unique conditions.

In a typical El Nino year, named storm numbers are usually much lower due to higher wind shear which stifles tropical cyclone development.

ENSO phases and major hurricane numbers.
ENSO phases and major hurricane numbers.(WVUE Fox 8)

But this El Nino hurricane season has been much more active than most. The record warm sea surface temperatures (considered tropical cyclone fuel) have won the battle over the typical El Nino wind shear. Our forecast has been for above normal activity - and we’ve certainly seen that so far this season.

But what’s even more rare is a Category 5 hurricane during an El Nino September. We’ve recorded only two other Category 5 hurricanes during this time. Most notably, Ivan churned through the Carribean as a Category 5 but only Carol in 1953 was a Category 5 in the Atlantic. If Lee becomes a Category 5 - and the likelihood is high - it will have beaten the odds to become only the second Category 5 hurricane to form in the Atlantic during an El Nino September.

Cat 5 hurricanes during an El Nino September.
Cat 5 hurricanes during an El Nino September.(WVUE Fox 8)

A Little Perspective

A look back at previous Septembers during La Nina years shows a slight increase in Category 5 hurricanes. The more recent storms are Mathew in 2016 and Ian from 2022.

La Nina and Cat 5 September hurricanes
La Nina and Cat 5 September hurricanes(WVUE Fox 8)

It’s much more likely for a Category 5 hurricane to form during an ENSO neutral year - meaning neither El Nino nor La Nina.

ENSO neutral years and September Category 5 hurricanes.
ENSO neutral years and September Category 5 hurricanes.(WVUE Fox 8)

