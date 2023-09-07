New Orleans Council proposes ban on non-commercial short-term rentals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In reaction to a temporary restraining order against the city’s short-term rental regulations, Council President JP Morrell and Vice President Helena Moreno are introducing legislation prohibiting non-commercial short-term rentals in residential zones.

The previous rule, allowing one short-term rental permit per block with certain exceptions, is now under legal scrutiny.

Morrell voiced concerns about predatory companies like Airbnb and Vrbo, while Moreno emphasized the need for neighborhood protection over profits.

Councilmembers Lesli Harris and Eugene Green highlighted their continuous efforts to align regulations with legal standards and anticipated the upcoming court decision.

The legislation, which erases non-commercial short-term rental rules, disallows related permits, and tasks the City Planning Commission with further erasures from the CZO, will be presented at the council meeting on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

