New Orleans grapples with stressed oak trees; arborists discuss the root of the problem

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says the tree that crashed on Carrollton Avenue on Tuesday, injuring a woman, was the third incident involving a live oak in just 24 hours.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city is home to thousands of very old oaks, and maintenance is a huge undertaking, adding she’s concerned and taking the situation seriously.

There are a lot of factors in play, including high temperatures an ongoing drought, but also the massive downpours we experienced on Monday.

The state sees many trees shedding limbs, brittle branches breaking off, and trunks even uprooting.

“There is no question about it. All of them are stressed,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Some experts are pointing the finger at climate conditions.

Arborist Jessie Mudge says every tree is different and weather can certainly exacerbate the problem but may not be the root of it.

“The trees aren’t getting the care that they need. And that’s a given fact,” said Jessie Mudge, lead arborist at NOLA Tree Solutions.

He says the urban environment doesn’t help.

“The fact that there’s cement over most of their root zone,” said Mudge. “They’re growing up against houses and over streets.”

Arborist Scott Courtright says rain swells the soils, providing structural stability and space for the trees to suck up the moisture and allowing the roots to fatten.

A drought does the opposite; the moisture goes away, and the soils shrink, tightening the space where the roots reside.

“We hate to go out in the sun right now, right? We get sunburned. And for goodness’ sake the trees are, are they’re stuck there. They can’t go inside. They can’t suck the AC like we can,” said Scott Courtright, arborist at Trinity Tree Consultants. “The tree itself, the trunk, the main limbs, etc., they shrink. And as they shrink, then we see that in limb failure, that the tissue is very brittle. Because again, it loses its elasticity.”

Stressed trees can attract pests like beetles and termites looking for moisture pockets and struggle to produce chemicals that help fight off diseases.

“When trees go through those stressors, they send out signals. They send out pheromones, which are our smells, or hormones, if you will. And those signals, those signals go out to insects and so insects pick up on those signals. Also, insects are looking for any other form of moisture, they’re not getting rain either,” Courtright said.

Mudge says leaves could start to wilt and curl up.

“You’ll see like reddening around the edges around the margins of the leaves, and eventually, it’ll lead to leaf loss,” Mudge said.

Mayor Cantrell says the tree that collapsed on Carrollton Avenue Wednesday was inspected by an arborist a month ago and deemed healthy.

She says the city is consulting with area experts and continuing to invest in tree canopy infrastructure, with plans to plant tens of thousands of new trees.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to examine ways that we can further mitigate and adapt to climate that is already changed,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Experts say spotty storms that dump a bunch of water on trees aren’t the solution.

“The tree doesn’t have the time to really absorb that. And I would say a lot of that tends to be washed off,” said Courtright. “If it starts raining today, we can’t expect our trees to gloriously be healthy and happy tomorrow.”

And flooding and high winds open up opportunities for erosion.

“The tree is just basically a sail, and it catches those winds, and it can fail and fall over for sure,” said Courtright,

They say we need a slow, saturating rain.

Mudge says to water your trees and extend the watering out to the roots; old Oaks need at least an inch of water per week.

He says to make sure your trees are properly pruned regularly, clean out any deadwood, and if you notice disease and decay -- get the tree treated first thing.

Experts say to plant wisely and pick the right tree for the right space; be careful when putting in new flower beds, irrigation lines, a pool, or driveways. They say consider fertilizing trees because urban soil can be harsh on the roots.

“If it’s not dealt with until limbs are falling out of the tree, then there’s not too much we can do at that point,” Mudge said.

A tree crashed down on a teen in Jackson Square in July, critically injuring him.

The attorney for that teen’s family says his condition hasn’t changed much and he was recently moved to a more long-term facility in Texas.

Attorney Jordan Lieberman, who works with Attorney Morris Bart, says there are a few developments in the case for their client; he says Bayou Tree Company filed a motion to dismiss themselves from the case.

Lieberman says it is early on in the litigation.

Regarding Tuesday’s tree collapse on Carrollton, Attorney Matthew Hemmer says, “That tree fell right in front of my son’s school. Crews were literally working feet from that tree the day it happened. If contractors and city employees can’t even see what is right in front of them how can we expect them to fix these problems?”

