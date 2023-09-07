Nicondra: Dry early, but storms developing late afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking for a hot and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s ahead of a cold front sinking south. Storms will develop as the front approaches just in time for after school car pool and activities. The rain will linger through the evening commute, dinner and into the late night for some. Isolated areas could see an inch plus of rain. If it comes quickly there is always the opportunity for ponding on roadways so be prepared for extra time or to be able to wait out the storms. The front that helps trigger the rain will stall near the coast possibly leaving a focus for another round of showers and storms into Friday. Once the front slips far enough south we’ll have a north wind and drier conditions through the weekend.

Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. It became a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning. It’s current forecast shows it developing into a Category 5 storm with winds topping 160 mph, but the forecast track remains north of the Antilles. We will continue to monitor in the Fox 8 Weather Center, but there is no threat to the Gulf or the US mainland at this time.

