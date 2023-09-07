BBB Accredited Business
REVERSAL: LSU to now allow tailgaters to cook outdoors

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU says it will now allow outdoor cooking on campus this weekend as tailgaters gather for Saturday night’s football game.

The university had previously said no outdoor cooking would be allowed.

However, The Office of The Louisiana Fire Marshal changed its rules Wednesday afternoon, allowing Louisiana residents to resume outdoor cooking. LSU says it will use that same policy.

Tighter restrictions on what can be burned outdoors have but put in place due to extremely dry conditions across the state and the continued threat of wildwires.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect.

Southern University said Wednesday it would not allow open flames on campus. Thus far, that rule has not been changed.

Here are the latest guidelines regarding outdoor cooking across the state, including on the LSU campus:

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.

