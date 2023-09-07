BBB Accredited Business
Trial date set for former Addis police officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit

David Cauthron(Source: Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A trial date has been set for the former Addis police officer accused of slamming into a vehicle, killing two teenage girls, and injuring a third person during a high-speed chase on New Year’s Eve in Brusly.

Officials said the trial for David Cauthron, 42, has been set for March 18, 2024.

David Cauthron(Source: Facebook)

He is charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one count of negligent injury, one count of malfeasance in office, and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle.

Brusly High School cheerleaders, Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash. Maggie’s brother, Liam Dunn, was seriously injured.

Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was injured.(Submitted)

Cauthron was placed on leave from the Addis Police Department after the crash, and he resigned about a month later.

