The University of New Orleans introduces new robot food delivery technology

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starship Technologies introduced a robot food delivery service at the University of New Orleans on Thursday (Sept. 7). These robots will be able to deliver food all over UNO’s campus.

This means students and faculty won’t have to wait in long lines to get food on campus. These robots are 99% autonomous. Meaning they drive without intervention from outside sources.

University of New Orleans student Yasmeen Husein said it’s a lifesaver for her because it means she doesn’t have to go to class hungry anymore.

“They can help students and staff members. You don’t have to wait in lines anymore,” Husein said. “I have 10 minutes between class to get to each one, so I can just order it straight to my class.”

The man overseeing the program’s launch, Joe Maloney, said UNO is one of 50 universities Starship’s robots are working at across the country.

These robots can cross streets, travel in the dark, and operate in rain or snow.

In order to receive a delivery, you have to download the Starship deliveries app, put a pin on where you want the food delivered and the robot will be there in no time.

UNO Director of Auxiliary Services Nicholas St. Amant said he’s proud to have this high-tech service on campus.

“Bringing this technology do you know who is going to bring a lot of life to campus and it’s going to really help spread our food culture across campus,” St. Amant said. “We’re improving the experience for students in improving experience across campus.”

Husein said it’s an experience she’ll indulge in.

“This is really helpful for me, especially and should be for other people as well,” she said.

Starship Technologies said delivery fees cost a little under $3.

