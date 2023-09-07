Vappie hearing concludes, federal judge to issue opinion on NOPD compliance with consent decree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following three days of testimony, a federal judge’s probe into NOPD’s handling of the Officer Jeffrey Vappie investigation has concluded, and an opinion will be issued at some point in the near future that could impact NOPD’s overall compliance with the consent decree.

Judge Susie Morgan closed out a long day of witness testimony that saw NOPD Deputy Superintendent Keith Sanchez, the head of the Public Integrity Bureau (or PIB, NOPD’s internal affairs unit), testify on the stand for a total of six hours.

The “rule to show cause” hearing follows a report from the consent decree monitors (attorneys appointed by the Department of Justice to oversee NOPD’s compliance with the decade-old decree mandating constitutional policing reforms) that found PIB committed several violations during its investigation into Vappie.

Vappie, a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail, was one of the subjects in a series of Fox 8 “Outside the Office” investigations, in which it was discovered Vappie was spending hours, both on and off the clock, with Cantrell in the city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment.

Our reporting also showed Vappie had been appointed to the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (or HANO) and had attended HANO meetings while on the clock with NOPD.

Sanchez was a witness called by the city to dispute the monitor’s findings and defend PIB’s investigation.

Throughout the city’s questioning of Sanchez, the city fought to make the case that the monitors and DOJ are biased against the NOPD and the city and applied an unfair level of scrutiny.

Sanchez said his investigators, Capt. Kendrick Allen and Lt. Lawrence Jones, acted with “professionalism” in the face of a high-profile investigation, even as they faced external pressures to sustain a “payroll fraud” allegation.

But the Department of Justice alleges “payroll fraud” was never properly investigated, that Cantrell was not interviewed as part of the investigation even though she would have been compelled to under the consent decree, and Vappie’s personal cell phone was never seized.

Investigators said they were able to find “everything they needed” from Vappie’s work cell and expressed Fourth Amendment concerns about seizing his personal phone.

Surprisingly, Sanchez admitted yet another investigation into Vappie’s actions is still technically ongoing within PIB and has been since March 2023. The investigation, which is of an administrative nature, has to do with Vappie’s time on the HANO board.

But, he said, no disposition would be rendered because the case is, effectively, considered a duplicate of the original investigation which started November 2022 and concluded just days prior in March.

Judge Morgan expressed concerns with the timeliness of PIB’s investigations, and with the department’s adherence to the 16:35 rule, which basically says officers cannot work more than 16 hours and 35 minutes a day.

Sanchez said the original investigation, which concluded with a letter of reprimand for Vappie and the officer’s reinstatement on Cantrell’s security detail, lacked “factual allegations” relating to payroll fraud but that, through the investigation, Vappie’s time on HANO was found to be a violation of policy and discipline was rendered.

It remains unclear how the hearing could impact the city’s compliance with the consent decree, and Judge Morgan said she would take the testimony under advisement and issue an opinion at some point in the near future.

