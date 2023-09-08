BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alabama pursues appeal of ruling striking down districts as racially discriminatory

Alabama’s effort to pause a redistricting order would result in two successive elections with a map that is racially discriminatory
Alabama’s effort to pause a redistricting order would result in two successive elections with a...
Alabama’s effort to pause a redistricting order would result in two successive elections with a map that is racially discriminatory, opponents of the Legislature’s redistricting plans argued in a court filing Friday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s effort to pause a redistricting order would result in two successive elections with a map that is racially discriminatory, opponents of the Legislature’s redistricting plans argued in a court filing Friday.

The plaintiffs urged a three-judge panel to reject Alabama's efforts to continue to use a congressional map that has been ruled a violation of the U.S. Voting Rights Act. They argued that allowing the state to proceed would result in two consecutive congressional elections using a map aimed at diluting the Black vote.

“Thousands of individuals across the state of Alabama suffered this irreparable injury when required to participate in the 2022 congressional elections under a redistricting plan that violated (the Voting Rights Act.) A stay of this Court’s decision would countenance the very same irreparable injury for the 2024 elections, leaving no opportunity for relief until 2026,” lawyers for plaintiffs wrote.

The three-judge panel in 2022 blocked use of the state's then congressional map that had only one majority-Black district as a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court put that decision on hold as the state appealed so the map stayed in place for the 2022 elections.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a surprise 5-4 ruling in June upheld the panel's finding. Alabama lawmakers this summer drew new lines that maintained a single majority-Black district. The three-judge panel on Tuesday again ruled that the map was racially discriminatory and ordered a court-appointed special master to submit three proposed new plans to the court by Sept. 25.

Alabama indicated it will pursue another appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state attorney general’s office has argued that Alabama should have “the opportunity to have its appeal heard before the 2023 plan is supplanted by a court-drawn plan that sacrifices traditional redistricting principles in service of racial targets.”

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in action against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
FILE - A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the...
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center, celebrates with his team as they sing the school song...
No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 Texas meet in rematch of last year’s down-to-wire game