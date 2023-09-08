BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A big football weekend and the weather will be fantastic

Bruce: A dry and less humid weekend for all outdoor activities.
Bruce: A dry and less humid weekend for all outdoor activities.(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northerly winds expected to take over as we finally see our frontal boundary push south of the coast allowing for some drier air to take over. Most rain continues to stay west this evening. A far west storm or 2 may affect the River Parishes including Terrebonne/Lafourche. Once the boundary pushes well south into the evening we will feel a bit less muggy especially heading into the mornings and the hot afternoons will be a bit more comfortable. The drier air sticks around into the middle of next week.

Hurricane Lee peaked at the Category 5 level overnight with winds near 165 mph. Lees is back to a strong CAT 4 and will fluctuate between a 4 and 5 over the next 5 days. The current forecast continues to keep the storm north of the Antilles with the biggest impact at present being rough seas. Margot also formed Thursday well to the east and is expected to stay out to sea.

