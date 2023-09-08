Bruce: A big football weekend and the weather will be fantastic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northerly winds expected to take over as we finally see our frontal boundary push south of the coast allowing for some drier air to take over. Most rain continues to stay west this evening. A far west storm or 2 may affect the River Parishes including Terrebonne/Lafourche. Once the boundary pushes well south into the evening we will feel a bit less muggy especially heading into the mornings and the hot afternoons will be a bit more comfortable. The drier air sticks around into the middle of next week.

Bruce: A great weekend ahead as a weak front brings in drier and less humid air. Yes it will be hot, but the lower humidity through the weekend will feel nice. Especially at night lows in the 60s north and mid 70s south. pic.twitter.com/wzBMAQLcIc — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 8, 2023

Hurricane Lee peaked at the Category 5 level overnight with winds near 165 mph. Lees is back to a strong CAT 4 and will fluctuate between a 4 and 5 over the next 5 days. The current forecast continues to keep the storm north of the Antilles with the biggest impact at present being rough seas. Margot also formed Thursday well to the east and is expected to stay out to sea.

