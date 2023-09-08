Front passes today leading us into a less humid weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The small signs of fall are being seen in the forecast as fronts push south but technically they aren’t “cool” just yet.

A front will pass through today leading us into a beautiful weekend forecast - by early September standards. Ahead of this front, we have one more day of a storm chance which looks to be closer to the coastal areas. The 30% rain shot for this afternoon will be in our southern areas where the front will take longer to move through. Highs around the area today will be in the lower 90s.

Behind this front the weekend humidity levels will be quite nice. You will notice a change in the way it feels outside but the afternoon sun will still be hot. Highs for Saturday and Sunday look to be in the lower 90s. Since the humidity will be down so much, expect overnight lows to dip into the 60s on the North Shore with generally middle 70s south of the lake.

A look ahead to next week shows a moderation of the less humid conditions. As the humidity comes back so will the heat. Highs could trend closer to the middle 90s for most of the new work week.

Hurricane Lee is a powerful Category 5 hurricane and is poised to remain intense for the next several days. This storm is not a Gulf concern and may move harmlessly out to sea in the long range forecast.

