GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

