Hurricane rapid intensification looks to be our new normal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Lee has officially made history with its rapid intensification in such a short period of time.

Lee went from Tropical Depression 13 on Tuesday morning to a Category 5 hurricane by Thursday night. With each new advisory put out by the National Hurricane Center, Lee was grabbing the headlines. It is forecast to stay a major hurricane for at least another five days.

Lee's timeline from Tropical Depression 13 to Category 5 hurricane. (WVUE Fox 8)

Lee has now landed on the short list of hurricanes that have rapidly intensified with 80+ mph in 24 hours. You’ll notice the list (below) consists of six hurricanes dating back to 2005.

This list is generated from a database of hurricanes as far back as 1966. This means that no other hurricane on record has rapidly intensified this fast before 2005.

Fastest rapidly intensifying storms since 1966. (WVUE Fox 8)

The Driving Force

Warm water is fuel for storms. Without it, there would be no tropical cyclone development. This is why hurricane season runs from June to November - when the water is the warmest.

The water temperature threshold for a tropical cyclone to develop is 80 degrees or warmer. With the recent record sea surface temperatures, fuel has been abundant for any storm to develop. It’s even won the battle against the El Nino driven wind shear - the killer of tropical cyclones.

Our global sea surface temperatures have been increasing at a fast pace in the last two decades. This means that rapid intensification of hurricanes is a part of our new normal.

Sea surface temperature anomalies by year. (WVUE Fox 8)

Early September water temperatures are still well above normal. Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified over the warmer water in the western Atlantic. It’s currently headed for cooler water that was churned to the surface by Hurricane Franklin. This could decrease the storm’s intensity over time.

Lee is over very warm water now but is headed for much cooler water once it turns north. (WVUE Fox 8)

