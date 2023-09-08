I-12 widening project on North Shore enters final phase

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is in the final stages of a $169.8 million project to widen a ten-mile stretch of Interstate 12 on the Northshore, from Highway 59 in Mandeville to Highway 1077 in Covington. This three-phase project involves expanding the road to a minimum of six lanes and installing new, smooth driving surfaces.

Blake Chiasson said he occasionally commutes on I-12 when traveling from Ponchatoula to Mandeville. Chiasson said it hasn’t always been easy.

”What I-12 has been especially coming over the Tchefuncte has created a lot of traffic,” Chiasson said.

He said he’s relieved that the widening project is entering its third phase.

”I think it’s a good thing to widen up our infrastructure so that people can transit in and out,” he said.

Governor John Bel Edwards said these upgrades were needed because the day-to-day congestion caused lots of headaches during travel.

”We were seeing too many accidents,” Edwards said. ”It wasn’t good for the economy, so in order to improve the economy to increase safety, to improve quality of life, these investments are necessary.”

Edwards said the newly widened sections of the interstate are making a difference.

“We’re already seeing fewer accidents and so forth, we know that some of the fastest growing areas in the state of Louisiana are here in St. Tammany Parish,” Edwards said. “The daily commute by local drivers has been greatly aided by this investment.”

Two of the project’s phases have already been completed, and work on the third phase is currently underway, with an expected completion date in 2025.

