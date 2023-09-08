Lee to remain an intense hurricane as it stays out over the Atlantic
Hurricane Lee strengthened to a Category 5 for a duration Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Lee remains an intense hurricane as it churns the water of the open Atlantic.
The intensity of the storm has fluctuated quite a bit in recent days. The rapid intensification phase began as soon as the storm organized with Lee strengthening by 80 mph over a 24-hour period. This brought the storm to a Category 5 hurricane on Friday. Since then some shear has leveled off the intensification phase and Lee remains a dangerous Category 4.
The forecast keeps Lee a Cat 4 hurricane over the next five days as it stays on its current heading towards the west-northwest. This will allow for Lee to miss the Caribbean islands and move over the open ocean. A look at the long range forecast does indicate a turn north but how much of a turn is in question. Canada an parts of the Northeast likely want to keep tabs on the future movement of Lee.
We are currently in the peak of hurricane season but the Gulf and Caribbean look quiet for the next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.