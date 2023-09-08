BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lee to remain an intense hurricane as it stays out over the Atlantic

Hurricane Lee strengthened to a Category 5 for a duration Friday
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Lee remains an intense hurricane as it churns the water of the open Atlantic.

The intensity of the storm has fluctuated quite a bit in recent days. The rapid intensification phase began as soon as the storm organized with Lee strengthening by 80 mph over a 24-hour period. This brought the storm to a Category 5 hurricane on Friday. Since then some shear has leveled off the intensification phase and Lee remains a dangerous Category 4.

The forecast keeps Lee a Cat 4 hurricane over the next five days as it stays on its current heading towards the west-northwest. This will allow for Lee to miss the Caribbean islands and move over the open ocean. A look at the long range forecast does indicate a turn north but how much of a turn is in question. Canada an parts of the Northeast likely want to keep tabs on the future movement of Lee.

Lee Track
Lee Track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)

We are currently in the peak of hurricane season but the Gulf and Caribbean look quiet for the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

A complex of storms will push south concentrated mostly to the western area with mostly dry...
Nicondra: Great weekend for tail gating.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Front passes today leading us into a less humid weekend
Morning weather update for Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 a.m.
Hurricane Lee.
Lee is now a major hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify to an ‘extremely dangerous’ storm