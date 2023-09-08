Lee to remain an intense hurricane as it stays out over the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Lee remains an intense hurricane as it churns the water of the open Atlantic.

The intensity of the storm has fluctuated quite a bit in recent days. The rapid intensification phase began as soon as the storm organized with Lee strengthening by 80 mph over a 24-hour period. This brought the storm to a Category 5 hurricane on Friday. Since then some shear has leveled off the intensification phase and Lee remains a dangerous Category 4.

The forecast keeps Lee a Cat 4 hurricane over the next five days as it stays on its current heading towards the west-northwest. This will allow for Lee to miss the Caribbean islands and move over the open ocean. A look at the long range forecast does indicate a turn north but how much of a turn is in question. Canada an parts of the Northeast likely want to keep tabs on the future movement of Lee.

Lee Track (Source: FOX 8 Weather)

We are currently in the peak of hurricane season but the Gulf and Caribbean look quiet for the next week.

