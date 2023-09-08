New Orleans City Council to potentially ban residential short term rentals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Sept. 7) introduced new legislation that, if passed, would effectively ban all non-commercial short-term rentals in the city.

This comes after an attorney filed a temporary restraining order against the council’s current short-term rental policy.

While a federal judge weighs the legality of a recent set of short-term rental rules passed by the city council, council members say they’re taking steps for a potential counter-move.

“If it is determined that the ordinances we passed in March are not sufficient or lacking some shape or form, the council’s position is we just don’t need STR’s at all,” said Council President J.P. Morrell. “It’s being introduced to basically sit in a holding pattern to wait and see what the judge does.”

The next federal hearing is set for Sept. 14, when a judge could determine if the council’s current legislation is constitutional.

“Based on the outcome of that hearing we’ll determine if we need to move forward with the full ban,” said Morrell.

Morrell says he believes a big part of the problem is greed and major companies like AirBnB and Vrbo refusing to be regulated.

“It was a tremendous compromise trying to balance the interest of those mom and pops just looking to make a few bucks and neighbors and residents who had an outcry that this really unfair and it’s ruining communities,” Morrell said. “This was the final and best offer we’re not going to spend the next four years constantly renegotiating.”

Dawn Wheelahan, the attorney representing STR owners, filed the temporary restraining order which was granted by a federal judge. That restraining order puts a halt on the council’s policy passed back in March which allows for one short-term rental per block, with some exceptions.

Wheelahan says if the council does pass legislation banning non-commercial STRs, she plans to file another restraining order to block that too, as she does not believe the council has the authority to regulate residential leases based on lease duration.

“It’s a complex legal matter and it would be naïve to think that there wouldn’t be future potential lawsuits or restraining orders depending on what we do,” said council member Eugene Green.

Green says the council is doing what’s best for the city and its residents, but they’d be foolish not to expect some pushback.

“In this particular case, we just want to make sure that we do it right, but protection of the neighborhoods has got to be paramount. And it is with me,” Green said.

Morrell says he believes they’d have a much stronger case if it comes to that.

“If you’re saying we can’t ban STRs, you’re saying Jefferson Parish can’t ban STRs. Every area that already has a ban in place, they’re all at risk,” said Morrell. “I think what you will see if we do a complete ban and the plaintiffs move to say we cannot ban them, you will see almost every civil municipal and state jurisdiction in the 5th circuits multi-state jurisdiction say ‘Oh no no, wait a second.’”

