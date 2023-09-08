Nicondra: Great weekend for tail gating.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northerly winds expected to take over as we finally see our frontal boundary push south of the coast allowing for some drier air to take over. Most rain should stay west with the best chances through the River Parishes and Terrebonne/Lafourche. Once the boundary pushes well south into the evening we will feel a bit less muggy especially heading into the mornings and the hot afternoons will be a bit more comfortable. The drier air sticks around into the middle of next week.

Hurricane Lee peaked at the Category 5 level overnight with winds near 165 mph. The storm will fluctuate at a high level with plenty of warm water for fuel and minimal wind shear. The current forecast continues to keep the storm north of the Antilles with the biggest impact at present being rough seas. Margot also formed Thursday well to the east and is expected to stay out to sea.

