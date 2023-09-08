BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Retired K9 officer dies; rememebered by Tangipahoa sheriff

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.

The Czech Shepherd passed away at the age of 13.

Jaxx was medically retired after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

He was born in Holland in 2010 and underwent training at K9 Working Dogs International before being selected to join the sheriff’s office at the age of three.

K9 Jaxx worked alongside his human partner, Sgt. Sean Reilly during the four years he worked in Tangipahoa Parish. Upon retirement, Jaxx spent the last several years of his life living with another K9 handler, Sgt. Colby Varnado and his family.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K9 Jaxx, a Czech Shepherd who passed away today at the age of...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace
WATCH: Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace
Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace
Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace
Federal judge temporarily halts all short-term rental limits in New Orleans 0:13
New Orleans City Council to potentially ban residential short term rentals
FOX 8 Defenders: Investigation expands into Spring View Medical Clinic
FOX 8 Defenders: Nationwide complaints prompt multi-state probe into Spring View Medical Clinic