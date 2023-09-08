BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Schools in southern end of Plaquemines Parish dealing with water issues

The issues have been exacerbated by a saltwater wedge creeping up the Mississippi River.
Plaquemines Parish drinking water threatened by salt water wedge
Plaquemines Parish drinking water threatened by salt water wedge
By David Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT SULPHUR (WVUE) - Months after Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in Plaquemines Parish because of saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico, school faculty and students in southern Plaquemines said they’re still dealing with ongoing water issues.

Over the summer, salt water began to intrude into the Mississippi River in a phenomenon called a “saltwater wedge.” As Fox 8 reported, this is the second consecutive year parish officials have had to deal with an issue they said typically is a once-in-a-decade problem.

“The river is basically the Gulf of Mexico down in the Boothville/Venice area,” said Parish President Keith Hinkley. “Day to day, it’s a quality-of-life issue.”

Besides impacting homes and businesses, the water issues have put a strain on the educational system, said Interim Superintendent Dr. Shelley Ritz.

“It’s been tough. School is all about routine,” Ritz said. “It’s tough for the parents of the students, it’s tough for the administration and faculty.”

Ritz said South Plaquemines High School near Empire has been particularly impacted, with school having to dismiss early on several occasions just since the start of the academic year.

“There has been water, but unfortunately because of the elevation of the buildings being 20 feet for first floor and the second floor being higher, the pressure of the water is causing significant issues at South Plaquemines High in particular,” Ritz said.

RELATED STORIES

South Plaquemines Parish facing drinking water contamination concerns as saltwater infiltrates

New pump easing saltwater concerns in Plaquemines Parish

The water system in the parish is being hit with a double whammy, Hinkley said, because of the extremely dry and hot conditions that have been present recently.

“For the most part we’re way behind in rainfall, so the water table drops,” he said. “Your lines are beneath the dirt. When the water table drops, the lines are just hovering in mid-air. So pressure, the weight of the line, they’ll collapse.”

Another issue lies in the now-closed parish water facility just outside Port Sulphur, which Hinkley said has been closed since Ida submerged it under eight feet of water two years ago.

He said the parish has been working to bring that facility back online so water can be sent down, and that their testing has shown water produced at the facility is safe for consumption.

“We’re making water at the West Pointe A La Hache facility/Port Sulphur facility,” Hinkley said. “We passed the tests. The water tests have all come back from our facility that we get the water tested up in Amite. But LDH [is] treating it like a new facility, so we’re having to go through extensive testing before we can push the water from that facility.”

Hinkley said it could be seven to 10 days before the parish receives the go-ahead from the state to begin pushing water out from the facility.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Atlantic
Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
After an illustrious career spanning almost three decades at WVUE, veteran journalist Natasha...
Veteran WVUE journalist Natasha Robin bids farewell after nearly 28 remarkable years
funnel that may have tried to touch down in Kenner’s Rivertown
VIDEO: EF-0 tornado damages police department, theater in Kenner
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Thousands of fans flock to New Orleans for a pair of massive games over the weekend
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Fri., Sept. 8, a...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft
Juveniles report extreme heat without air conditioning at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Violent juvenile offenders can no longer be held at Angola facility, judge rules
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of retired K9 officer Jaxx.
Retired K9 officer dies; rememebered by Tangipahoa sheriff