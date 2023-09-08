Templet, Van Vrancken & Hyers vie for a council-at-large seat in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish voters will begin voting soon on who will occupy the Division “A” council-at-large seat.

Ricky Templet, the incumbent, District 5 Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Frankie Hyers are all vying for the job.

Templet hopes voters will re-elect him to the position and points to his experience in government.

“One of the things that I bring to the table, I have held a local government agency [position] representing the city of Gretna as a councilman, I have held the position of representing as state representative for Dist. 85 for Jefferson Parish, I have held the position for District 1 for Jefferson Parish [council] which encompasses Gretna all the way to Grand Isle for eight years and then now I have held the position of councilman-at-large. Each one of those positions has helped prepare me to be able to work with others,” said Templet.

Van Vrancken emphasized her executive and legislative branch experience in the Jefferson Parish government.

“I have the experience I think to serve people effectively. I have served parish-wide when I was chief operating officer. I was over 40 departments of government, a half billion dollar budget, and several thousand employees, so I have that broad experience and also the experience of being in a district that’s high-demand, we’ve done tremendous innovation in Metairie and I think we’ve shown results,” said Van Vrancken.

Frankie Hyers, who admits his campaign is grassroots, thinks he can serve Jefferson Parish residents well as an at-large councilman.

“As far as I can tell I’m the only that understands what the word apportionment means and how representatives and direct taxes are supposed to be such. So, with regards to taxation and representation there’s supposed to be the application of a ratio to the parts of a whole. There are 21 designated places and municipalities in Jefferson Parish, each one deserves their own representative,” he said.

Templet and Van Vrancken each say they have accomplished a lot on the council.

“We created a fund, a matching fund where any civic group that wanted to install crime cameras as another layer of protection in our community, we said we’ll match you 50-50. That’s only happening with our civic groups in the Metairie area, I want to do that parish wide. I don’t think there’s any greater concern than safety and security,” said Van Vrancken. “We helped fund a re-entry program, 80% of criminals are coming back out of prison, are they coming back as criminals or are they coming back as productive members of society?”

Templet said, “In 2007, I have fought to keep the major crime task force, at the time West Bank Major Crime Task Force funded to help with fighting crime here in the metropolitan area. What’s important about this crime task force, it has no boundaries.

Templet said that task force helped solved the murder of a Harahan girl earlier this year.

All three discussed what they consider to be Jefferson’s most pressing problems.

“We have crime, that’s on the top of the list of everybody’s meeting, insurance, the insurance crisis that we face and then the quality of life generally speaking,” said Hyers.

Templet said, “Crime, insurance, and education, and we are fighting all of those fronts across the board.”

“I think currently insurance is the most pressing problem. All of the quality of life things we do, all of the things we work on are not going to matter if people can’t afford to stay in their homes,” said Van Vrancken.

All believe attracting younger people to Jefferson is important.

Van Vrancken says as a councilperson she is already working to make the lakefront in Metairie more appealing to young adults.

“We have three projects in construction right now that are going to make that an echo-tourism destination where families can get out and enjoy recreation and education about our coast,” she said.

Templet says addressing the parish’s aging housing stock is something he has worked on with success.

“We did a pilot program where I put up district monies working with the Homebuilders Association, Jedco, and Jefferson Finance Authority to build the first home in Jefferson Parish in Terrytown, the house was put up for sale, it was sold in one day for the asking price and did exactly what we needed it to do to. It brought a young family outside of Jefferson Parish with a child to our community to help with economic development as a whole.”

The candidates also talked about the areas they would tackle first if elected.

Van Vrancken said, “The top three things I’d tackle is one, both meeting with our congressional delegation to talk about FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 and meeting with our state delegation to talk about our homeowners’ insurance,” said Van Vrancken. “Second, I would meet with our sheriff and all our law enforcement to know what they need, and how can we help. And then third, I’d like to get a bunch of young professionals together and say, what can we do to make sure that you’re attracted to Jefferson Parish. We know who we’re trying to attract.”

Templet ticked off his priorities.

“I will continue my efforts to make sure crime is the number one issue in fighting and protecting Jeffersonians, you know, we do have a neighbor next door where things are a little bit out of control. said Templet. “Secondly, working on our early childhood education and enforcing that because the sooner we have our children engaged in education now, we don’t have to deal with the criminal element at the end of that. And just the quality-of-life issues. We have an aging housing stock.”

Hyers said increasing the parish’s focus on quality-of-life issues.

" I think that’s critically important. I transplanted from Los Angeles, they never had one. When I moved here it was because of the quality of life. I felt like I moved into a Mayberry U.S.A. and I watched the deterioration of this quality of life over the last 29 years and it breaks my heart,” said Hyers. “And the most important thing to address is a principled representative legislative body that can be a check against an out-of-touch administration.” Number three I’d certainly address the reckless driving in the parish.”

Early voting begins September 30th for the October 14th primary election, and the candidates are confident they can get their known supporters to the polls to cast ballots in their favor.

“I represent the Metairie area currently and traditionally District 5 has the most intense voting, the most active voters and so I’m encouraged that we will have great participation from the people who know me best and that bodes well and I also really enjoyed getting out on to the west bank and having great support in I think in communities of Waggaman, Marrero, Harvey, lots of places on the west bank,” said Van Vrancken.

Hyers said, “I had 5,500 people vote for me out of Jefferson Parish for Senate District 9. I expect to at least get that number, if not more.”

“Most definitely, right now we’re working hard each and every day, we have a ground game. I’ve always been a grassroots individual.”

See a spelling or grammar error inour story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.