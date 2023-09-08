BBB Accredited Business
WATCH: Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Many residents in the LaPlace area were without power Thursday (Sept. 7) night.

Video from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office shows a blown transformer lighting up a darkened sky near a gas station at Belle Pointe South around 6:05 p.m.

The transformer blew as severe weather moved into St. John Parish Thursday evening.

The video was captured by the communications tower.

