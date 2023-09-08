WATCH: Transformer blows during severe weather in LaPlace
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Many residents in the LaPlace area were without power Thursday (Sept. 7) night.
Video from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office shows a blown transformer lighting up a darkened sky near a gas station at Belle Pointe South around 6:05 p.m.
The transformer blew as severe weather moved into St. John Parish Thursday evening.
The video was captured by the communications tower.
