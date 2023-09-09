Brother Martin remains unbeaten with victory over St. Paul’s, 23-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders improve to 2-0 on the season, but after the contest head coach Mark Bonis poked some holes in the victory over St. Paul’s, 23-10.

The big win also had a lot of penalties and mishaps mixed in.

The Brother Martin Crusaders improve to 2-0 on the season after beating the St. Paul’s Wolves, 23-10. Jordan West and Sidney Harris, Jr. find the end zone for the ‘Saders. pic.twitter.com/KFAaXOvC3g — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 9, 2023

On the positive side, Jordan West and Sidney Harris, Jr. found the end zone for the ‘Saders. The defense intercepted St. Paul’s quarterback Brennan Keim twice.

Next week, Brother Martin hits the road to face St. Thomas More.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.