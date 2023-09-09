BBB Accredited Business
Brother Martin remains unbeaten with victory over St. Paul’s, 23-10

Brother Martin moves to 2-0 on the season. (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders improve to 2-0 on the season, but after the contest head coach Mark Bonis poked some holes in the victory over St. Paul’s, 23-10.

The big win also had a lot of penalties and mishaps mixed in.

On the positive side, Jordan West and Sidney Harris, Jr. found the end zone for the ‘Saders. The defense intercepted St. Paul’s quarterback Brennan Keim twice.

Next week, Brother Martin hits the road to face St. Thomas More.

