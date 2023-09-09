Four arrested following a deadly home invasion in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit arrested four suspects in connection with a fatal home invasion reported on Sept. 5.

The incident occurred at a home located on the 100 block of Rue De La Paix near Slidell.

The two adult suspects, Latoya Powell and Stuart Pratt, have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. Both face charges of aggravated burglary and second-degree murder.

Additionally, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female from Slidell face the same charges. They have been placed in the custody of the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

