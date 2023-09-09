BBB Accredited Business
Low humidity makes for the perfect game day forecast

We’re finally starting to shake that summer heat
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry feel sure makes it feel like fall is approaching. While the humidity will be back (but not with a vengeance) next week, we can enjoy the comfort for a few more days.

Sunday morning will be dry and comfortable as morning lows will fall to the mid 60s along the North Shore and the mid 70s in the south. If you’re tailgating for the Saints game, look for temperatures in the 80s. Pack the sunblock because full sun sticks around all day, even after the game. Highs will warm to the lower 90s by midafternoon.

Monday looks to be very similar to Sunday with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and low 90s. It’ll try to rise a bit by Tuesday, but the difference shouldn’t be stark.

Rain and storm chances will return for the second half of the work week and so do slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The Tropics

Hurricane Lee is still expected to stay out to sea and make a more northerly turn by the middle of next week. Bermuda will want to monitor this storm as a close pass is very likely. Dangerous surf and rip currents will become a problem along the eastern seaboard as early as Sunday.

Tropical Storm Margot is a non-issue as it is expected to stay out to sea.

