Lower humidity makes for a great feel this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front at the end of the week brings nicer humidity values and a good feel this weekend.

Dew points will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Temperatures still warm up into the low 90s but won’t feel quite as warm without the humidity.

Rain chances stay very low through the weekend. We could see a few coastal showers but they will mainly remain offshore.

