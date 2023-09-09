New Orleans bars and restaurants hope for gameday boost in business

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a big weekend for New Orleans sports fans with two football games in town, and those not going to the games may be planning to pack bars and restaurants to watch their teams.

We’ve got the Tulane Green Wave facing off against the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday and the Saints take on the Titans for their season opener Sunday at the Superdome.

Plus, a lot of people will be tuning into their tv’s as LSU plays the Grambling State Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Some popular gameday spots for sports fans say it’s game time for them and they’re ready to be packed with people. Especially after a slow, hot summer.

Football season means opening earlier and closing later, larger food and beverage shipments, more people scheduled to work, as well as specials and themed menu items.

Businesses say bring on the block parties. They’re ready for touchdowns and tips.

