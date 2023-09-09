Tulane QB Michael Pratt a game-time decision with knee injury, ESPN reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University won’t know until shortly before kickoff whether star quarterback Michael Pratt will be able to play Saturday (Sept. 9) in its highly anticipated home game against the University of Mississippi, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel sounded the alarm for the No. 24 Green Wave (1-0) about six hours before the game’s scheduled 2:30 p.m. kickoff at sold-out Yulman Stadium.

“Pratt injured his knee late in the win over South Alabama,” Thamel tweeted. “He’ll warm up and then a decision will be made.”

If Pratt can’t play, Tulane is expected to start Kai Horton, a redshirt sophomore with some experience in big games. Last year, Horton came off the bench to rally Tulane to a 27-24 overtime victory against Houston with three touchdown passes. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2023

Pratt played brilliantly in last Saturday’s season opener, a 37-17 home victory over South Alabama. The 6-foot-3 junior completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 39 yards.

It was on a late carry, however, that Pratt’s left knee appeared to have been injured with about six minutes left to play in that game.

If Pratt is unable to start against No. 20 Ole Miss, Thamel said the Green Wave would likely turn to redshirt sophomore Kai Horton.

Tulane opened the week as a 3.5-point underdog on most betting sites, but that line slid to 6.5 points by Friday. With news of Pratt’s uncertain status, the lines shifted again Saturday to make Ole Miss an 8.5-point favorite at Tulane a few hours before kickoff.

